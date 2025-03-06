Skip to Main Content
HOMEPAGE
Politics
Chaos Overshadows Dem Trump Disruptor’s Censure Vote
WE SHALL OVERCOME
The House vote to formally reprimand Democratic Rep. Al Green for disrupting President Trump’s address to Congress devolved into chaos.
Juliegrace Brufke
Senior Political Correspondent
Updated
Mar. 6 2025
11:52AM EST
/
Published
Mar. 6 2025
11:10AM EST
CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
Juliegrace Brufke
Senior Political Correspondent
