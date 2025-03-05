Politics

GOP Aims to Punish Rep. Al Green for Shouting Over Trump

LACK OF DECORUM

“I suspect that there’ll be a censure resolution brought on the floor to discipline him,” Speaker Johnson said.

Rep. Al Green, D-Texas,
Tom Williams/Getty
