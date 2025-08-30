Charlamagne tha God Lays Into DNC Chair for Biden’s 2024 Re-Election Disaster

The Breakfast Club host Charlamagne tha God savagely called out former Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison for not urging Joe Biden to drop out of the 2024 presidential election.

“There was always rumors that the DNC were the ones that, you know, quote unquote, ‘picked’” the candidate, Harrison told Charlamagne and his co-hosts on Friday, before he was interrupted. “Man, that’s a bunch of baloney,” Charlamagne replied. “Stop it, Jaime. You don’t—you’re not beholden to them no more.”

President Joe Biden (R) greets Jaime Harrison, chairman of the Democratic National Committee (DNC), at the organization's 2022 summer meeting in National Harbor, Maryland. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Harrison insisted he was “telling the truth” and “It’s not about being beholden,” however. “Do you think he would have listened? This is the most powerful” person, Harrison added, trying to explain himself. Charlamagne insisted that Biden “did listen to somebody, finally. So everybody should have told him earlier.”

“Everybody knew he was too old. He should have been a transitional president from the beginning,” Charlamagne continued.

Charlamagne then brought up Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson’s book Original Sin, which details their investigation into what they allege was a cover-up of Biden’s decline while in office. “I read the book, which said President Biden walked up to you, shook your hand, didn’t even know who you were,” Charlamagne said, confronting Harrison.

“That’s a bunch of bulls---,” the former Chair replied, but the radio host declared, “I don’t believe that, Jaime.”

Presidential candidates Mike Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Amy Klobuchar, and Tom Steyer prepare to debate in Charleston, South Carolina in 2020. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Harrison, who recently launched a podcast as his foray back into the political arena, said he did his best at the time.

“You play with the hand you’re dealt,” Harrison said. “So at the end of the day, Joe Biden decided to run. Nobody of significance decided to challenge him. So, therefore, that is the horse that you have to ride.”

He added, “I’d rather take an old Joe Biden on a respirator right now than a goddamn Donald Trump right now who’s destroying this country.”