Radio Host Trump Called ‘Racist Sleazebag’ Fires Back

The radio host who Donald Trump called a “racist sleazebag” and “low IQ individual” on Truth Social responded to the president’s “attempt to bully” him on Monday.

Speaking on his morning show The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne Tha God addressed Trump’s lengthy post, which in addition to a list of well-worn insults, included several claims about what he’s accomplished while in office.

“This dope” has “no idea what words are coming out of his mouth and knows nothing about me or what I have done,” Trump posted after Charlamagne appeared on his daughter-in-law Lara Trump’s Fox News show My View Saturday.

Charlamagne predicted on the show that that “Epstein thing is going to be a way for traditional conservatives to take their party back,” which triggered Trump into his rant against the host on Sunday.

Since “sleazebag” is defined as “a disgusting or despicable person,” Charlamagne said Monday that he didn’t take offense to the nickname. “Depending on who you ask, that may apply to me,” he joked, though “I personally prefer friendly neighborhood a-hole.” As for Trump calling him a low-IQ individual, he admitted, “I don’t know. I’ve never taken an IQ test.”

He also questioned that president’s claim that he was “racist,” since, “I didn’t mention race, not one time, on Laura Trump,” Charlamagne then proceeded to fact-check the president’s supposed wins—one of which was that he “ended five wars,” including the one between “Republic of the Congo and Rwanda.”

“Mr. President… it’s not true,” he said, “There is zero evidence, nothing credible whatsoever, that says President Trump played any role in ending the ongoing—keyword ‘ongoing’—conflict in the Eastern DRC or in Rwanda.”

Charlamagne Tha God appeared on "My View With Lara Trump" at Fox News Studios on July 31, 2025. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Trump also claimed in the post that he “wiped out Iran’s nuclear capabilities,” but Charlamagne called foul again. “You did pull off a significant strike, but it didn’t eliminate Iran’s nuclear capabilities,” he said Monday, and added that, if anything, he made the situation worse, as “some experts argue it’s more dangerous now due to a lack of international oversight and the increased beef with Israel in the USA.”

Charlamagne also played a clip in which Trump gloated about winning the election on “groceries”—but argued he hadn’t delivered on lowering prices or creating more American jobs.

“People’s groceries are still too high. You have not lowered the cost,” and he said, and firing the labor statistics chief, who Trump canned Friday when stats showed unemployment rates had risen since he took office, won’t change his record on jobs. “I don’t know if you know President Trump, but by firing this woman, you added to the unemployment rate,” he quipped.

The radio host was only able to get within earshot of Trump because Lara Trump had him on her show—a rare move as her typical guests fall directly within the MAGA party line. Notably, just days earlier, Trump decided not to endorse his daughter-in-law’s run for a Senate seat in North Carolina.

President Donald Trump, with grandchildren Spencer and Chloe Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Eric and Lara Trump. Jane Barlow/PA Images via Getty Images

Lara Trump had been gunning for the position, even quitting her previous role as co-chair of the Republican National Committee in December, in a move that increased speculation she was preparing for a big political move. Those dreams turned to dust the week before she invited Charlamagne on her show, as Trump endorsed another candidate, and she dropped removed herself from the running.

Charlamagne ended his address to the president Monday with some words of encouragement for the president, though he pointed out that “authoritarian strategy is being used against anyone who speaks out against this administration.”

“I don’t care who’s in the White House. I want America to succeed,” he declared, addressing Trump directly, “Believe it or not, I’m rooting for you, but I need you focused. And right now you’re not focused.”