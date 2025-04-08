Charlamagne tha God Slams Trump for ‘Wasteful Spending’ on Military Parade

Charlamagne tha God slammed President Donald Trump’s plans for a military parade while the economy is “in the toilet.”

“Nothing to celebrate right now, my guy,” said the radio host Tuesday on his show The Breakfast Club.

According to a report by the Washington City Paper, Trump is planning a military parade on June 14, which happens to be both his 79th birthday and the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army.

Charlamagne called out the president for planning the massive double celebration while the country is currently grappling with “all these federal jobs lost, the economy is in the toilet, [and] people’s 401(k)’s being slashed.”

Reports of Trump’s grand military parade come after his not-so liberating tariffs announcement last week, an ensuing stock market crash, and ongoing federal cuts orchestrated by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

But this isn’t the first time the president has attempted to throw a lavish military parade. He began organizing one in his first term after witnessing the Bastille parade in France in 2017, a national holiday that happens every July 14.

“We’re going to have to try to top it,” he told French President Emmanuel Macron.

Plans were swiftly shut down when the price tag for the extravaganza came out to an estimated $92 million, with Trump wanting to include fighter jets, historic military planes, and tanks.

NBC News reported that a senior administration official at the time said White House officials were uninterested in the event, another saying that “there is only one person who wants this parade,” referring to the president.

The Breakfast Club hosts reflected on the failed event Tuesday, Charlamagne asking if that didn’t sound like “wasteful spending.”

“Where’s DOGE at when you need them?” he said. “DOGE can’t intervene in a situation like this? That seems like wasteful spending to me.”

He recommended that the president instead opt for a “nice little light party at Mar-a-Lago for family and close friends.”

“Don’t involve our military with that foolishness,” he added.

“Let’s take it up to the Supreme Court maybe,” replied Morgyn Wood, Front Page News reporter on the The Breakfast Club.

A source told the Washington City Paper that the parade is expected to stretch from the Pentagon in Arlington to the White House. They added that local officials have only just learned about these plans, giving them just a little over nine weeks to prepare.

Arlington County Board Chair Takis Karantonis said that the county was only given a “heads up” Friday about the event with very little details.

The White House said in an email to Politico Monday that “no military parade has been scheduled.”