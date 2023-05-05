Olena Zelenska Among Guests at Glittering Buckingham Palace Reception

CHEAT SHEET
International royals and heads of state gathered at Buckingham Palace for a pre-coronation reception Friday night, with King Charles III and Queen Camilla playing host on the eve of their big day. Among the representatives of 203 countries attending were 100 heads of state, including the Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska and U.S. first lady Jill Biden. One controversial guest was Chinese Vice President Han Zheng, who oversaw a brutal crackdown on democratic rights in Hong Kong. China’s decision to send him has been seen in some quarters as deliberate provocation by the rulers of the former British territory.