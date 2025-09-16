Charlie Kirk Suspect Hinted at Motive in Shocking Texts: ‘Enough of His Hatred’

Utah officials have released shocking texts allegedly sent by the alleged Charlie Kirk assassin, Tyler Robinson, to his roommate in the hours after the fatal shooting.

The 22-year-old allegedly texted his roommate about Kirk, “I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out. If I am able to grab my rifle unseen, I will have left no evidence. Going to attempt to retrieve it again, hopefully they have moved on. I haven’t seen anything about them finding it.”

That text, allegedly in response to his roommate asking why he committed the cold-blooded killing, was part of a criminal indictment filed Tuesday.

Authorities say the exchange began with Robinson texting that he had left a note under his keyboard, which stated that he planned to “take out” Kirk.

Tyler Robinson with his father, Mark Robinson. An indictment for the 22-year-old said he and his father, who holds MAGA beliefs, disagreed on politics. Facebook

“Drop what you are doing, look under my keyboard,” Robinson’s initial text allegedly said.

“I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I’m going to take it,” the note read, according to police. The roommate allegedly viewed the note after Kirk had been fatally shot in the neck on the campus of Utah Valley University.

After exchanging texts to confirm the note was no joke, Robinson allegedly told his roommate—who officials say he was romantically involved with—that he had been planning the attack for “a bit over a week,” according to the indictment.

Some of the alleged texts between Tyler Robinson and his unnamed roommate that were included in Tuesday’s indictment. Utah County Fourth Judicial Court

The alleged killer’s roommate appeared stunned at the development, according to their text thread. While the indictment shows Robinson texted repeatedly to express worry about leaving behind the rifle he used, which he said was his grandfather’s, the roommate responded succinctly, “I’m much more worried about you.”

Robinson, who hails from the state’s southwest corner, is slated to make his first appearance in front of a judge later Tuesday afternoon. There, he will be formally arraigned on a charge of aggravated murder—a capital offense. Federal charges against him remain pending.

Utah County District Attorney Jeffrey Gray announced the charge—and other, less severe felonies, like witness tampering and obstruction of justice—during a Tuesday afternoon news conference.

Robinson is seen posing with an M2 Browning 50 calibre machine gun. He grew up in a pro-gun family. Facebook

Gray said prosecutors intend to seek the death penalty if Robinson is convicted.

“DNA consistent with Robinson was found on the rifle’s trigger,” Gray said on Tuesday. “After shooting Mr. Kirk, Robinson hid the gun, discarded the clothing he wore when he fired the rifle, and told his roommate to delete incriminating text messages and not to talk to police.”

Speculation about what allegedly drove Robinson to kill has been running wild online.

Some left-wing commentators have pointed to his Southern Utah upbringing—in a Republican, pro-gun household—as evidence that Robinson may be conservative. On the other side, Republicans have pointed to Robinson’s reportedly transgender romantic partner as a possible motivation to murder Kirk, who was anti-trans. Gray said Tuesday that Robinson’s roommate is a biological male who is undergoing a gender transition.

Gray said Tuesday that Robinson and his father, Mark Robinson, who supports President Donald Trump’s MAGA agenda, had “very different political views.” Mark Robinson and his wife recognized their son in images released by the FBI on Thursday and ultimately convinced him to come home and turn himself in, the indictment says.

Tyler Robinson, 22, allegedly admitted to the assassination in texts with his roommate. Amber Jones Robinson/Facebook

Republican Utah Gov. Spencer Cox noted that Robinson was active in the “deep dark internet.” FBI Director Kash Patel has also spoken similarly, claiming that Robinson “subscribed to left-wing ideology” and was active in online forums that are being probed.

Officials say Robinson’s loved ones are being cooperative with investigators, but that he is not.