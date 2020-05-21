Chechen Leader Hospitalized With Suspected Coronavirus in Moscow: Report

Read it at The Moscow Times
Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of the Chechen Republic, has been flown to Moscow and hospitalized with a suspected coronavirus infection, The Moscow Times reports. The Chechen leader was transported to the Russian capital when his condition reportedly began to deteriorate. Kadyrov initially advised eating garlic for “pure blood” that would prevent a coronavirus infection but has since instituted a strict lockdown. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has also tested positive for the virus.