    Chechen Leader Hospitalized With Suspected Coronavirus in Moscow: Report

    ‘PURE BLOOD’

    Blake Montgomery

    Reporter

    Christopher Pike/Reuters

    Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of the Chechen Republic, has been flown to Moscow and hospitalized with a suspected coronavirus infection, The Moscow Times reports. The Chechen leader was transported to the Russian capital when his condition reportedly began to deteriorate. Kadyrov initially advised eating garlic for “pure blood” that would prevent a coronavirus infection but has since instituted a strict lockdown. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has also tested positive for the virus. 

