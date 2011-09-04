CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    OBVIOUS

    Cheney: 'Different' If Hillary Were President

    Richard Drew / AP

    He might be Darth Vader, but he's not oblivious to the obvious under that dark mask. Former vice president Dick Cheney said the country would be "different" if Hillary Clinton, and not Barack Obama, were president. He didn't go into specifics while speaking on Fox News Sunday, but said that "perhaps she might have been easier for some of us who are critics of the president to work with." He said it'd be "interesting to speculate" about how Clinton would have performed as president. He didn't speculate on how things would be if his own party's John McCain was the big honcho.

    Read it at Associated Press