Cheney: 'Different' If Hillary Were President

Read it at Associated Press
He might be Darth Vader, but he's not oblivious to the obvious under that dark mask. Former vice president Dick Cheney said the country would be "different" if Hillary Clinton, and not Barack Obama, were president. He didn't go into specifics while speaking on Fox News Sunday, but said that "perhaps she might have been easier for some of us who are critics of the president to work with." He said it'd be "interesting to speculate" about how Clinton would have performed as president. He didn't speculate on how things would be if his own party's John McCain was the big honcho.