Cheryl Hines May Divorce RFK Jr.—But Not for the Reasons You Think

Cheryl Hines is reportedly considering divorcing Robert F. Kennedy Jr. but not because of his digital affair with politics reporter Olivia Nuzzi.

Page Six reports that the Curb Your Enthusiasm actress is more upset about his flirtation with Donald Trump and his endorsement of the Republican for president.

The site quoted sources as saying Hines was aware that RFK Jr. was a “serial philanderer” but what didn’t expect was to see him step out with Trump.

“[Hines] knew she was getting in with a Kennedy, who are known for being infamous womanizers, but she never signed up to be a member of Trump World,” on source said.

RFK Jr.’s texting relationship with Nuzzi, during which she sent him risqué photos, landed them both in hot water when the affair was made public last month. Nuzzi has since been placed on leave from New York magazine pending an investigation into her reporting on Kennedy. Hines hasn’t weighed in publicly on the debacle.

She was spotted partying without her wedding ring to celebrate her birthday in Milan when the news broke, before showing paps that the ring was back on her finger last week.

Hines also stood behind RFK Jr. during his run for president as an Independent, and continued to support him even as Kennedy Jr. started to have eyes for Trump.

At one point, RFK Jr. divulged that Hines had been the one to encourage him to sit down with the ex-president and “hear him out,” despite her previous publicly expressed aversions to Trump and his politics, which she’d done out of “love,” the former candidate said.

When RFK Jr. decided to withdraw from the race and endorse President Trump, he acknowledged that the move was “a really difficult issue for Cheryl.” Even though her husband is likely to join Trump’s cabinet should he win the presidency, she’s remained loyal even amidst being roasted on the internet.

Even if Hines decides to stay with RFK Jr., it seems she’ll be in for even more side eyes—and not just from her liberal friends. Page Six also reports that members of Trump’s camp are not too keen on seeing her in D.C.

“There’s a likelihood he’ll work in the Trump administration if [Trump] wins,” meaning, “RFK Jr. would have to move to D.C.—and they don’t want [Cheryl] around,” the source said.