NBA Legend Scottie Pippen’s Son Antron Dead at 33

Basketball Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen announced Monday that his eldest son, Antron Pippen, has died at the age of 33. “A kind heart and a beautiful soul gone way too soon,” wrote Pippen. “I love you, son, rest easy till we meet again.” Antron Pippen played a season of basketball for South Georgia Technical College from 2006 to 2007, and another at Texas A&M from 2008 to 2009, but his father wrote that “chronic asthma” had held him back from the NBA. A cause of death was not revealed.