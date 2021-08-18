Chicago Special Ed Teacher Killed in Highway Shooting

CHEAT SHEET
A Chicago special education teacher was killed Tuesday night along the Dan Ryan Expressway, NBC Chicago. Denise M. Huguelet, 67, worked as a special ed teacher at Central Middle School for 24 years before her tragic death. “An Evergreen Park native, she was a dear friend to many colleagues who will remember her character as pure, honest, fair, and kind. She was an incredible woman whose memory will always be with us,” the school district wrote on Facebook. “Her passion for students and her dedication to the community showed in all aspects of her work.” Police said Huguelet was shot around 10 p.m. Tuesday along the South Side expressway. She was later taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.