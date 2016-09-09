Chicago to Receive Additional Federal Money

CHEAT SHEET
The city of Chicago will receive an additional $2 million from the federal government amid its ongoing gun violence epidemic, Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin said Friday. The money will fund new equipment and overtime pay for officers. August was the city’s deadliest month in two decades, with 472 people shot and 90 killed. Through August, 449 people were fatally shot in Chicago. “This grant funding will help equip those officers with the best, most up-to-date tools to do their jobs effectively and keep residents safe,” Durbin said in a statement.