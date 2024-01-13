CHEAT SHEET
Anti-China Candidate Wins Taiwan’s Presidential Election
Former vice president and ruling-party candidate Lai Ching-te won Taiwan’s presidential election on Saturday, even though he is strongly opposed by Chinese leadership. Lai’s Democratic Progressive Party appealed to issues of social justice and self-determination in the shadow of China’s sovereignty claims over the island. Beijing has refused to meet with Lai and other members of his party, and one spokesperson said that Beijing would not accept the election results, but offered no justification. At a news conference, Lai expressed his gratitude to Taiwanese voters. “We have shown the world how much we cherish our democracy,” he said.