China’s Ex-Foreign Minister Was Ousted Over Affair in U.S.: WSJ
A top Chinese diplomat who mysteriously vanished over the summer and was then abruptly replaced as foreign minister is under investigation back home over an extramarital affair he allegedly had in the U.S., according to The Wall Street Journal. Qin Gang, Beijing’s foreign minister up until July, is said to be cooperating with investigators looking into whether his affair jeopardized national security. Sources cited by the Journal said the affair, which occurred while Qin served as ambassador to the U.S. from January 2021 to January 2023, had led to the birth of a child. Qin’s sudden disappearance over the summer had led to rampant speculation about his health and possible trouble with authorities back home. He was replaced by Wang Yi as foreign minister in July, after being a no-show for a whole month.