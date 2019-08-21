CHEAT SHEET

    Chinese Parliament Rules Out Legalization of Same-Sex Marriage

    Barbie Latza Nadeau

    Correspondent-At-Large

    Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

    China’s parliament on Wednesday decided that the country would not recognize same-sex marriages, despite a vote to allow the recognition last May in Taiwan, which is a Chinese territory. Reuters reports Chinese parliamentary spokesman Zang Tiewei said Chinese law only allowed for marriage between one man and one woman. “This rule suits our country’s national condition and historical and cultural traditions,” he said. “As far as I know, the vast majority of countries in the world do not recognize the legalization of same-sex marriage.”

