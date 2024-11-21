Chris Cuomo Claims He ‘Never Kept Any Secrets’ From CNN Amid Brother’s Scandal
Chris Cuomo is once again opening up about his firing from CNN. “You only live going forward, and CNN is part of my past,” the anchor told People. Cuomo was axed from the network in December 2021, after advising his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, on how to navigate sexual harassment allegations. (The elder Cuomo has continually denied any wrongdoing.) Chris “livid” over his termination, and eventually sued CNN for $125 in damages. He resurfaced at News Nation, and while he told People that “living in the past is very poisonous because you can’t change it,” he did spend the bulk of the interview talking about the past and defending his decision to help his brother. (For whom, incidentally, he also voted as a write-in candidate for president.) “I never kept any secrets about what I was doing,” he said. “I’ll always help my family.”
