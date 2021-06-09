CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Ousted ‘Bachelor’ Host Demanded $25M to Not Spill Secrets: Report
FINAL ROSE
Read it at Page Six
Chris Harrison demanded a staggering $25 million in order to go quietly from his Bachelor hosting gig, Page Six reports. Harrison’s hosting duties ended after he became embroiled in a racism scandal tied to contestant Rachael Kirkconnell. Instead of the smooth exit ABC had hoped for, Harrison reportedly got involved in heated negotiations with the network and threatened to spill on everything that went on behind the scenes. “He has nearly 20 years of dirt,” said an ABC source. “Chris was making $5 million a season and wanted $25 million to go.” A settlement was eventually reached, said a second source, but it wasn’t as high as $25 million.