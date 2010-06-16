Chris Klein Arrested for DUI

CHEAT SHEET
Still probably not as humiliating as his Mamma Mia audition tape: The actor Chris Klein, who has had something of a resurgence as of late after that leaked tape and his subsequent parody of it, was arrested early Wednesday on suspicion of drunk driving in Los Angeles. He was picked up at 3:15 a.m., according to the officer who arrested him, after swerving across three lanes of traffic. Klein previously starred in films like Election and American Pie and used to date Katie Holmes.