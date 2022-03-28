Chris Rock’s Jada Pinkett Smith Joke Was NOT on Script, Academy Sources Say

Read it at Rolling Stone
Academy sources told Rolling Stone on Monday that Chris Rock’s G.I. Jane 2 joke—which earned him an onstage whack in the face from Will Smith—was not part of pre-ceremony rehearsals. Furthermore, at least six anonymous sources told the mag that Academy members are “furious” over the brawl. “He could have said something from his seat,” one Hollywood executive reportedly said. “Instead he walked those 20 or so paces to the stage and struck Rock.” Amid their fury, the Academy has announced that it is launching an inquiry into the incident and that Smith could face consequences.