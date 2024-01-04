Jan. 6 Rioter Who Fled Arrest and Faked Overdose Gets 10-Year Sentence

Christopher Worrell, the Proud Boy who assaulted Capitol Police officers during the Jan. 6 attack—then attempted to fake his own overdose death to delay sentencing—was given 10 years behind bars Thursday.

Last year Worrell was convicted of seven counts related to the Capitol riot, during which he attacked police with “a whole can” of pepper spray, as he would later brag. Worrell was also caught on video calling Capitol police “scum” and “commies” while aiding a crowd of rioters who attempted to break the police line guarding the building.

Ahead of his scheduled sentencing last August, Worrell fled from his house arrest, cutting his ankle monitor and spending 45 days on the lam.

Police eventually found Worrell unconscious with opioid prescription medication in hand. They later determined that he faked an overdose, “wasting the time and money of both medical staff and the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, which provided deputies to watch Worrell 24/7 in a non-secure hospital location and was left to foot the bill for Worrell’s unnecessary medical care,” federal authorities wrote in a sentencing memorandum.

“The entire time,” they added, “Worrell knew he was fine.”

He said on Thursday that he’d made his escape out of fear he would spend the rest of his life behind bars.

U.S. District Court Judge Royce Lamberth told Worrell “I don’t want to see you die in prison,” before handing down the decade-long sentence.