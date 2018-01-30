CIA Director Pompeo: ‘I Have Every Expectation’ Russia Will Meddle in 2018

Read it at Politico
CIA Director Mike Pompeo said Tuesday he has “every expectation” that Russia will attempt to interfere in the upcoming U.S. midterm elections. In a BBC interview, he expressed his belief that Russia “will continue to try and do that,” but said that he was “confident that America will be able to have a free and fair election—that we’ll push back in a way that is sufficiently robust that the impact they have on our election won’t be great.” Pompeo also said that China has focused efforts to “steal American information, to infiltrate the United States with spies” and they pose a threat in upcoming midterms.