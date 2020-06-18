Oregon Deputies Knelt on 12-Year-Old Black Boy’s Neck: Lawsuit
The mother of a 12-year-old Black boy in Oregon filed a lawsuit against the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, claiming a deputy pinned her son on the ground before pressing his knee on the boy's neck and making it difficult for him to breathe. The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Clackamas County Circuit Court, alleges Ka’Mar Benbo was the victim of police brutality on Aug. 5, 2019 at a local mall when deputies responded to a call about teenage girls involved in a fight. Instead, one “pounced” on Benbo as he was leaving with his friends, the lawsuit says.
“One officer elbowed [Benbo] in the face, officers force [Benbo] face-first to the ground, and several officers held [Benbo] with one officer putting his knee on [Benbo’s] neck using his weight to pin the child to the ground,” the lawsuit states. “The pressure made it difficult for Ka’Mar to breathe.”
While the deputies ultimately let Benbo free without any criminal charges, the incident left the boy with minor injuries, headaches, and a “fear of police.” The civil lawsuit charges the fives officers involved in the incident with battery and demands for $300,000 in damages.