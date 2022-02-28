Anti-Vax Aussie Billionaire Battling COVID Buys Hitler’s Car
NO, REALLY
Billionaire and aspiring politician Clive Palmer, best known for beating the anti-vaccine drum before being briefly hospitalized with COVID-like symptoms earlier this week, has reportedly purchased a bulletproof Mercedes-Benz originally owned by Adolf Hitler. Palmer closed the deal with an unnamed Russian billionaire, according to The West Australian, following two years of negotiations. The Australian mining magnate has apparently acquired the car as part of a bid to build a rare car museum on the Gold Coast, and has already amassed a vintage collection worth hundreds of millions of dollars. The cars are being stored in a number of top-secret locations throughout the country, The Courier-Mail reported. Palmer, 67, is loudly and proudly unvaccinated, and “remains very sick” after being discharged from the hospital on Thursday. The tycoon is chairman of the United Australia party and has dropped “100 times more than [the] major parties” on attack ads since last summer, according to the Sydney Morning Herald. All the money in the world can’t buy him love, however, as Palmer’s miserable polling numbers continue to dog him with the unofficial label of Australia’s “least likable politician.”