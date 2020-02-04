CNN Anchor John King Apologizes for Spreading Rumor About Biden Iowa Injunction
Hours after claiming on-air that other campaigns heard that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s campaign could file an injunction to block the Iowa Democratic Party from releasing Monday’s caucus results, CNN anchor John King issued an apology on Twitter.
“Important: Team Biden says talk it may challenge IA release plans 100% untrue,” King tweeted on Tuesday afternoon. “In the breaking news rush my discussing, even skeptically, incoming from rival campaigns was, in a word, stupid.”
Following the Iowa caucus debacle in which a faulty app caused a delay in releasing the vote totals, King said Tuesday that he’d seen messages “from aides to other campaigns who said they are hearing the Biden campaign is going to file an injunction.” This came after partial internal numbers from rival campaigns showed that Biden may have finished fourth or fifth. The ex-veep’s aides, meanwhile, have flatly denied any claims they are considering an injunction.