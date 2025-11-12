CNN Data Guru Explains Why GOP Should Be ‘Scared S**tless’ by Trump’s Polling

Donald Trump and the GOP ought to be extremely worried that voters are turning on the president over the state of the economy, according to CNN’s chief data analyst.

Discussing the latest polling on Trump’s handling of the cost-of-living crisis, Harry Enten said Republicans “should be scared s-h-blank-blank-less” about the results of the 2026 midterms.

“Donald Trump might be trying to downplay voters’ concerns about affordability, but I’m here to tell you that is a ginormous error,” Enten said. “It may be an error that goes down in political infamy.”

“Why do I say that? Well, the reason Donald Trump was elected was to fix the problem of inflation. Right back in October of 2024, who was more trusted on inflation? It was Donald Trump by 9 points over Kamala Harris. But look at where we are today—Donald Trump is underwater with the Titanic when it comes to inflation. His net approval rating is 26 points underwater. My goodness gracious.”

The trust that Americans have in Donald Trump's handling of inflation has plummeted since last year. Screengrab/CNN

Enten added that Trump’s attempts to blame the struggling economy on the previous administration are not resonating with voters, with 54 percent blaming Trump for its current state, compared to just 21 percent who blame former President Joe Biden.

Polling also suggests that a majority of voters do not believe Trump “actually gives a hoot” about tackling the cost-of-living crisis. An October CBS/YouGov poll revealed that 75 percent of Americans do not believe Trump is paying enough attention to lowering costs—including 57 percent of Republicans.

“Now we’re talking about Trump. He, of course, at least constitutionally, can’t run for another term. But his Republican Party is up in the midterm elections. They should be scared s-h-blank-blank-less,” Enten said.

Trump has opted to ignore the damning polls showing that voters are turning on him over his handling of the economy—a key issue long considered one of his strongest points.

In an interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham broadcast Monday, Trump suggested that reports of tens of millions of Americans struggling in a cost-of-living crisis are a “con job” pushed by Democrats and the media.

The president also dismissed polling showing that large sections of voters are experiencing financial anxiety.

“I don’t know that they are saying that. I think polls are fake,” Trump said.

Donald Trump is putting his head in the sand and insisting that the country has the “greatest economy” it has ever had. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

The backlash to Trump’s economic policies was arguably on display on Nov. 5, when the GOP and Trump-endorsed candidates suffered an electoral wipeout in races across New York, New Jersey, and Virginia.

Enten predicted a dire future for the GOP if Trump “continues to try to ignore a problem that Americans very much think we have” in terms of cost of living and affordability.

“It might be ‘¡Adiós amigos!’—goodbye for the House Republican majority and, I dare say, the Republican Senate majority as well,” Enten said.