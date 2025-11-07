Trump Aide Admits He Faces a Big ‘Problem’ Ahead of Midterms

A top White House aide admitted that the GOP faces trouble ahead, a rare public acknowledgement of the party’s vulnerabilities after a difficult election week.

On Politico’s The Conversation podcast hosted by Dasha Burns, White House deputy chief of staff James Blair said the GOP’s base has become less dependable without President Donald Trump on the ballot.

“There’s a group of people that have red jerseys on, and there’s a group of people that have blue jerseys on. And the ones with the red jerseys are a little less inclined to vote, so that’s a problem for us,” he said.

White House deputy chief of staff James Blair suggested that without Trump on the ballot, the GOP’s 2024 election gains may not hold. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The remarks from Blair, 36, the political director for Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign, came in the wake of this week’s stinging election defeats for the GOP, which delivered “a bleak and bracing look of what facing an election without Trump on the ballot looked like,” according to Politico’s Playbook.

Trump had transformed the GOP’s coalition in 2024 by mobilizing working-class and disengaged voters in swing states who historically were not reliable “when he is not on the ballot,” Politico reported. Blair suggested that without Trump, that surge may not hold.

His remarks came after Democrats secured a series of wins in Virginia, New Jersey, and New York City on Tuesday, marking a bruising night for Republicans.

In Virginia, Abigail Spanberger defeated Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears in the governor’s race. In New Jersey, Mikie Sherrill beat Republican Jack Ciattarelli to succeed term-limited Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy.

Zohran Mamdani won the race for New York mayor by a near-double-digit margin. Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

And in New York City, Zohran Mamdani, a Democratic socialist, won the mayoral race following a meteoric rise, beating former Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who ran as an independent and was backed by the president. “Donald Trump, since I know you’re watching, I have four words for you: Turn the volume up!” Mamdani told supporters.

Mamdani, 34, will become the city’s first Muslim mayor, and Republicans have already begun painting him as the new face of the Democratic Party.

Democrats also scored a structural win in California, where voters approved a redistricting plan expected to benefit the party and potentially add up to five new House seats.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

Trump, posting late Tuesday on Truth Social, deflected responsibility for the losses. “‘TRUMP WASN’T ON THE BALLOT, AND SHUTDOWN, WERE THE TWO REASONS THAT REPUBLICANS LOST ELECTIONS TONIGHT,’ according to Pollsters.” he wrote.

Meanwhile, in an apparent attempt to self-soothe, the president on Wednesday morning wished himself “Happy Anniversary.”

“On this day, November 5th, one year ago, we had one of the Greatest Presidential Victories in History — Such an Honor to represent our Country. Our Economy is BOOMING, and Costs are coming way down. Affordability is our goal. Love to the American People!” he wrote.

Trump has brushed off a 2028 run due to term limits, but he has signaled that JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio could be potential GOP presidential candidates.