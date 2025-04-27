Politics

CNN Data Guru Touts Historic Poll Showing Trump Most Unpopular Prez Since 1953

🎺 WAAH-WUUH 🎺

An overwhelming majority of Americans say the president is botching the job just months into his second term.

Will Neal
Will Neal 

Reporter

President Donald Trump might want to take stock of a historic new poll that has him down as the worst president since modern polling began.

“These numbers are just horrible—there’s no way to sugarcoat it,” CNN data guru Harry Enten said while diving into the results of a new survey the network released on Saturday.

Full results of CNN’s poll show the MAGA president’s ratings have plummeted by seven points since the end of February to a measly 41 percent. That’s the lowest for any president within 100 days of assuming office—usually a honeymoon period for a new president—since Dwight D. Eisenhower first took office in 1953.

ADVERTISEMENT

Absent Trump Looms Large Over WH Correspondents’ DinnerDRINK AND BE SOMBER
Catherine Bouris
Donald's Dinner

At 43 percent, hardly a greater number of people believe Trump is currently carrying out a “necessary shake-up” in Washington, with a whopping 57 percent saying his agenda has “unnecessarily” put the United States’ national interests at risk.

Maddow Rips Trump As Too ‘Incompetent’ to Be DictatorTIN POT TWIT
Will Neal
Rachel Maddow

“You don’t have to be a mathematical genius: 41 percent approve of him now,” Enten went on. “What’s so notable here is that throughout his second term as president, he appeared to be running ahead of where he was in his first term. No longer is that the case.”

The network further noted that the previous record of 44 percent within the first few months at the White House, now shattered by three points, was also set by Trump during the first few months of his first presidency back in 2017.

Trump Gets Called Out in Front of Millions at Pope’s FuneralLAST WORD
Tom Sykes
Donald Trump gets called out during Pope Francis's funeral.

“He has broken his own record for being the worst!” Enten said. “The American people do not like what they are seeing at this point from Donald John Trump.”

The Republican president, in fact, appears to have fared worse still in a similar poll, also released Sunday, by the Washington Post, which found only 39 percent of Americans take a positive view of Trump.

Trump Admits Putin May Have Been Playing Him This Whole TimeTAKEN FOR A RIDE
Liam Archacki
Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

Just over half of respondents to either poll said they disapproved of the way Trump has handled MAGA’s flagship issue of immigration, with both CNN and WaPo finding that 39 percent of people trust his ability to deliver on his economic promises.

Bannon Brags Trump Millionaire Tax Will Bag Him Third TermEAT THE RICH… ISH?
Will Neal
Steve Bannon, Donald Trump's former White House strategist holds a press conference after his release from prison, at the Loews Regency Hotel on October 29, 2024 in New York City.

More than 72 percent of respondents told WaPo they believe it is either “somewhat” or “very” likely that Trump’s policies will cause a recession. Only a slightly lower number, 64 percent, believe he is “going too far” with his efforts to “expand the power of the presidency.”

However historic a battering the results represent for the Republican president, they’d nevertheless appear to offer sparse grounds for celebration among Democratic Party ranks.

WaPo’s numbers suggest the public’s faith in the party’s ability to “deal with the country’s major problems” barely broke a measly 30 percent against Trump’s 37 percent, with almost 70 percent of respondents to the newspaper’s survey saying they felt the president’s opponents are “out of touch with the concerns of most people in the United States today.”

Will Neal

Will Neal

Reporter

willneal93

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
TrumplandTrump Gets Called Out in Front of Millions at Pope’s Funeral
Tom Sykes
PoliticsTrump Refuses to Give Biden Air Force One Ride to Pope’s Funeral
Emell Derra Adolphus
PoliticsAwkward Moment as Melania Has to Prompt Trump on Papal Protocol at Francis’ Funeral
Liam Archacki
PoliticsEx-Hegseth Aides’ Mud-Slinging Ramps Up With Cocaine Allegation
Liam Archacki
U.S. NewsNazi-Saluting Cybertruck Driver Is Getting Pummeled on Yelp
Kenneal Patterson