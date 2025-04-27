CNN Data Guru Touts Historic Poll Showing Trump Most Unpopular Prez Since 1953

President Donald Trump might want to take stock of a historic new poll that has him down as the worst president since modern polling began.

“These numbers are just horrible—there’s no way to sugarcoat it,” CNN data guru Harry Enten said while diving into the results of a new survey the network released on Saturday.

Full results of CNN’s poll show the MAGA president’s ratings have plummeted by seven points since the end of February to a measly 41 percent. That’s the lowest for any president within 100 days of assuming office—usually a honeymoon period for a new president—since Dwight D. Eisenhower first took office in 1953.

At 43 percent, hardly a greater number of people believe Trump is currently carrying out a “necessary shake-up” in Washington, with a whopping 57 percent saying his agenda has “unnecessarily” put the United States’ national interests at risk.

“You don’t have to be a mathematical genius: 41 percent approve of him now,” Enten went on. “What’s so notable here is that throughout his second term as president, he appeared to be running ahead of where he was in his first term. No longer is that the case.”

The network further noted that the previous record of 44 percent within the first few months at the White House, now shattered by three points, was also set by Trump during the first few months of his first presidency back in 2017.

“He has broken his own record for being the worst!” Enten said. “The American people do not like what they are seeing at this point from Donald John Trump.”

The Republican president, in fact, appears to have fared worse still in a similar poll, also released Sunday, by the Washington Post, which found only 39 percent of Americans take a positive view of Trump.

Just over half of respondents to either poll said they disapproved of the way Trump has handled MAGA’s flagship issue of immigration, with both CNN and WaPo finding that 39 percent of people trust his ability to deliver on his economic promises.

More than 72 percent of respondents told WaPo they believe it is either “somewhat” or “very” likely that Trump’s policies will cause a recession. Only a slightly lower number, 64 percent, believe he is “going too far” with his efforts to “expand the power of the presidency.”

However historic a battering the results represent for the Republican president, they’d nevertheless appear to offer sparse grounds for celebration among Democratic Party ranks.

WaPo’s numbers suggest the public’s faith in the party’s ability to “deal with the country’s major problems” barely broke a measly 30 percent against Trump’s 37 percent, with almost 70 percent of respondents to the newspaper’s survey saying they felt the president’s opponents are “out of touch with the concerns of most people in the United States today.”