CNN Data Guru Humiliates Trump After Disastrous Jobs Report

President Donald Trump has been humiliated by new polling figures that document a disastrous public verdict on the economic skills he brags about.

The United States lost 23,000 jobs last month, according to a report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, despite economists predicting an 83,000-job gain in July.

The landslide in hiring comes as Trump, 80, and Republicans are attempting to use the economy as a selling point in the run-up to the midterm elections.

President Donald Trump's economic skills have been questioned. Dennis Schneidler/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CNN’s data guru Harry Enten rubbed salt into Trump’s wounds on Sunday by sharing polling figures that brutally showcase the president’s popularity in key election areas.

Trump’s net approval on jobs is at minus 22 points in figures aggregated by Enten, which include Reuters/Ipsos polling. That is a stark contrast from Trump being up by nine points in January 2025, at the start of his second term as president, noting a 31-point decline.

His net approval, meanwhile, was up ten points in August 2018 during his first term.

CNN's Harry Enten shares bad news for President Trump. CNN

“My goodness gracious,” Enten said, adding that the figures showed that Trump’s approval on jobs “has really taken a tumble” between terms as president.

“Right now, President Trump, when it comes to jobs, is very much, dare I say, in the red,” he added.

The data guru also cited “terrible” numbers for Trump in a Gallup poll from April that said 63 percent of Americans said it was a bad time to find a quality job, compared to only 45 percent in January 2025.

“Up like a rocket,” Enten added.

Harry Enten weighs in on America's grim view on job hunting. CNN

The number of people polled who felt it was still a good time to find a decent job also plummeted, now down to 33 percent, compared to 48 percent in January last year.

“These numbers are absolutely awful,” Enten explained.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics’ figures for July captured a major fall from June, which was already revised down from 57,000 to 20,000. May’s jobs were almost halved from the original estimate of 129,000 to 66,000.

Economists had predicted the jobs market would grow by between 83,000 and 95,000.

Local government and the hospitality and leisure sectors were the main areas found to be shedding jobs.

The decline in hospitality jobs was especially jarring, with the U.S. hosting the soccer World Cup last month, which spiked a boom in tourists.

Renewed tariffs and higher costs driven by gas prices and the war were blamed for the lower-than-expected figures.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.