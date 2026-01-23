CNN Data Guru Reveals ‘Awful, Awful, Awful’ Reality for Dems

CNN data analyst Harry Enten warned Democrats against celebrating President Donald Trump’s poor polling numbers when their own leaders aren’t so “hot to trot.”

The 37-year-old data guru dug into the favorability numbers for congressional Democrat leaders on Friday’s CNN News Central and found that they’re incredibly unpopular—particularly Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

“Take a look at how Democrats disapprove of congressional democratic leaders,” said Enten. “Hello! We‘re talking about 57 percent in January of 2026, the second-highest disapproval rate for democratic leaders from their own party on record!”

Enten revealed that Democrats in Congress are historically unpopular. Screengrab / CNN

The highest disapproval rate on record is 61 percent, recorded in April 2025, Enten revealed.

“There‘s basically been no improvement,” he said. “Democrats hate their own congressional leaders. These numbers are awful, awful, awful.”

CNN News Central‘s John Berman described the bleak numbers as “Democrat on Democrat” crime before asking Enten about the cause for the unrest.

“Why is there a Democrat on Democrat crime?” asked Enten. “It just simply comes down to this: They don‘t think their leaders are fighting enough. Dems who say congressional Dems are doing too little to oppose Donald Trump: In February of 2025, it was 73 percent. Now that number is up to 78 percent.”

“Democrats want fighters in Congress, and at this point, they do not believe that the Democrats in Congress are fighting enough to oppose President Trump‘s agenda,” Enten concluded.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries polls well with Democrats despite Dem voters' overall dissatisfaction with their party. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

Enten then revealed the culprit behind Democrats’ distaste for their leaders.

“Who are they taking their anger out on? It‘s not Hakeem Jeffries, the Democratic leader in the House. It‘s the Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer.”

Enten compared the two leaders’ favorability ratings among Democrats from the start of Trump’s second term to January 2026. Jeffries got a seven-point bump from +22 favorability to +29. Schumer’s number dropped from +11 to -2.

“I went back and I looked at every single democratic Senate leader,” said Enten. “I looked at all the polling I could. (Schumer) polls the lowest for any democratic Senate leader among Democrats dating back the last 40 years.”

Chuck Schumer has faced the brunt of Democrats' ire for their perceived ineffectual resistance to the Trump administration. Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images

Schumer, 75, has served as the leader of Senate Democrats since 2017. However, he’s been slammed by Democrats on numerous issues throughout the first year of Trump’s second term.

In March, party leaders, including Nancy Pelosi and Tim Walz, called for Schumer to step down as Senate leader after he sided with Republicans on passing the government funding bill.

In November, he faced renewed calls to step down after Democratic senators broke the Dems’ filibuster in a spending bill stalemate that caused the longest shutdown in U.S. history. At the time, Schumer’s popularity among Democrats dropped to -4.

In January, he was harshly criticized for appearing chummy with Secretary of State Marco Rubio after the United States abducted Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro.

Schumer drew heat for palling around with Rubio after the United States abducted Nicolás Maduro. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Currently, he’s facing heat for refusing to commit to voting against giving ICE more funding.

The controversies may catch up to Schumer when his position as Democratic Senate leader is up for re-election following the 2026 midterms. Enten revealed that on the betting platform Kalshi, only 56 percent of bettors believe that Schumer will retain his Senate leadership position after 2026.

“That‘s quite a low number given how long he served as Democratic Senate leader,” Enten observed.