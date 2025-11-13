CNN Data Guru Breaks Down Why Epstein Emails Spell Trouble for Trump

Of all the issues President Donald Trump campaigned on, his handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case is by far the issue that voters disapprove of most, CNN’s resident numbers guru revealed.

The president is under water on all five of his key campaign issues: immigration, foreign policy, trade/ tariffs, the economy, and the Epstein case.

But when it comes to the late sex offender, Trump has an astonishing -39 approval rating, pollster Harry Enten said Thursday. That’s because even a majority of Republicans, or 55 percent, disapprove of the way the president has handled the issue.

Even a majority of Republicans do not approve of the way President Trump has handled the Epstein case. Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

“There is just nobody in the electorate who is buying this,” Enten said. “What Donald Trump has been selling on the Epstein files, the Epstein case, the American people, simply put, have not been buying at all.”

Trump’s second-worst issue is the economy, where his approval rating is -18, followed by trade/ tariffs at -17, foreign policy at -8, and immigration at -5.

The Epstein case was back in the news this week after the House Oversight Committee released a cache of 20,000 documents related to Epstein, who died in a prison cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Trump, who was good friends with the disgraced financier for more than a decade before their relationship unraveled in the mid-2000s, promised during his re-election campaign that he would release the Department of Justice’s full investigative file in the case.

Speaker Mike Johnson said the House would vote next week on whether to release the Epstein files. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The DOJ, however, has failed to provide new revelations in the case, and Trump has tried to blocked Congress from voting on the files’ release.

On Wednesday, the newly sworn-in Democratic Rep. Adelita Grijalva of Arizona provided the decisive 218th signature on a discharge petition to override party leadership and force a vote. Four House Republicans joined Democrats in defying the White House on the issue.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said the vote would be scheduled next week, which Enten said could spell more trouble for Trump.