CNN Data Guru Reveals Staggering Drop in Dems’ National Pride Under Trump

Patriotism has become partisan, according to a new poll covered by CNN on Friday morning.

During a segment about Americans’ changing national pride, the program broke down the results of a Gallup poll that had CNN Chief Data Analyst Harry Enten floored.

Between 2015 and 2025, the share of Democrats who say that they are “extremely or very proud” to be an American has plummeted from 80% to just 36%—a low this century.

36% of Democrats say they are extremely or very proud to be an American.



This is only the second time Democrats’ pride has fallen below the majority level, along with a 42% reading in 2020, the last year of the first Trump administration. pic.twitter.com/9TS8KMcvse — Gallup (@Gallup) June 30, 2025

“It turns out, Democrats, their percentage who say they’re proud to be an American has fallen through the floor,” Enten said.

The data analyst chalked up the 55% drop in Democrats’ national pride to multiple factors, including the rise of Donald Trump and intergenerational differences within the Democratic Party.

“Only 24% of Generation Z Democrats are extremely or very proud to be an American,” Enten told viewers. “That is lower than the percentage who say they have little or no pride to be an American at 32%.”

A Gallup poll released on Monday found that Republicans are more than twice as proud to be an American as Democrats. Eric Faison/TheDailyBeast/Getty Images/Google

Enten could barely conceal his shock at the erosion of national pride among Democratic voters.

“I just never thought I’d see these numbers based upon where we were a decade ago, but that’s exactly where we are.”

He went on to explain that Republican respondents have gone in the opposite direction, with national pride jumping from 90% in 2015 to 92% in 2025 (including a seven-point swing just between 2024 and 2025, coinciding with President Trump’s election).