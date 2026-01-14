CNN Data Guru Says Trump Has ‘Fallen Off a Cliff’ With Gen Z

CNN’s data guru says that Trump, 79, is not popular among his son Barron’s generation.

Harry Enten, the network’s chief data correspondent, told CNN News Central host John Berman on Wednesday that Zoomers are losing faith in the president, especially over the past year. Trump’s youngest son, Barron, is 19. He was born in March, 2006.

“These guys are swingers, that’s what we’re talking about here,” Enten said, explaining that Generation Z–those born in the late 1990s to around 2010–has surged dramatically toward the left since 2024.

“In 2024, it was just a six-point margin between the Democrats and Republicans. Democrats just led by six points,” he said, noting that the gap was small thanks to Trump’s surprising popularity as a Republican among young voters.

Generation Z has surged leftward over the last year in response to Trump's first year of his second term. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

“But take a look here, 2025: Hello!” Enten continued. “A ‘yuge’ widening of the lead for Democrats among Generation Z, tripling their lead on party identification from six all the way up to 20. That was, in fact, the largest shift, considerably more so than any other group.”

Shifting the focus to Trump specifically, Enten highlighted that the leftward surge among Gen Z voters was “absolutely” in response to the president.

“He has just fallen off a cliff when it comes to Generation Z,” Enten remarked. “Donald Trump’s net approval rating in February 2025—John said it right: Wow!"

“This was a month into the administration. He was at +10 points in that approval rating, he was on the right side of the ledger,” he added. “Falling off that cliff, that is a drop of 42 points to negative 32 points on the net approval rating among Generation Z.”

Enten exclaimed again that Gen Z is a “very swingy group” who has “swung very much away from Donald John Trump.”

Citing a Gallup poll, Enten noted that Generation Z also has the highest concentration of voters who identify as Independent at 56 percent, compared to the average of 40 percent among older generations.

“So yes, they are in the Democratic camp right now,” Enten said, noting that the Gen Z Democratic swing included those independent voters. “They don’t like what Donald Trump is doing. But look, that ball can easily go back into the other court.”

“Democrats gotta take that ball off the ground,” he continued, “And they gotta run with that ball. Because if they don’t, I can assure you that the Republican Party will, as we saw in the 2024 election.”

The White House did not immediately return a request for comment on the polling data.