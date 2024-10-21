Surprising new polling analysis suggests Donald Trump might be losing ground among the voters who otherwise make up the vast bulk of his support base.

On Sunday, CNN data analyst Harry Enten explained how Trump’s appeal among white voters who have not attended college has been steadily dropping, from a 33 percent lead against his opponent among that demographic in 2016 to 27 percent as of now, according to the latest figures.

“Now that may not seem like a lot,” Enten said. “But given that we’re seeing these double-digit gains among Black voters or among Hispanic voters in some of the polls, the fact that we’re seeing this core group of supporters actually moving away from him… I think that’s a rather interesting development.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Host John Berman quickly chipped in, suggesting Trump appears to be suffering from a degree of “shrinkage”—a not-so-subtle nod to Republican presidential candidate’s recent tangent at a campaign rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania , which saw him ramble on for 15 minutes about the size of golf legend Arnold Palmer’s manhood.

D--- jokes aside, Berman then pressed Enten on why even a 5 percent drop in support among this demographic might make a significant difference in November.

“Because look at what percentage of the electorate they make up!” Enten said. “Look at this: Non-college white voters make up 40 percent of the electorate. That’s more than college whites at 29 percent, all other groups, voters of color, at 28 percent.”

Enten further stressed the decisive influence of non-college white voters was even more pronounced in the very state where Trump made his bizarre remarks over the weekend, Pennsylvania, as well as other “Blue Wall” states like Wisconsin and Michigan , where this share of the electorate account for over 50 percent of registered voters.

“If you’re seeing movement in the Great Lakes battleground states among non-college whites, that could be a very big development,” Enten concluded.