Media

CNN Data Guru Shows Trump Support Shrinking Among Key Demographic

COLD OUTSIDE?

Analysts expect Trump’s reduced appeal in this group might offset some of Kamala Harris’ forecast losses among Black men ahead of the election.

Will Neal
Will Neal 

Freelance Reporter

CNN data analyst Harry Enten says Donald Trump’s support is shrinking among a key demographic of voters.
CNN

Surprising new polling analysis suggests Donald Trump might be losing ground among the voters who otherwise make up the vast bulk of his support base.

On Sunday, CNN data analyst Harry Enten explained how Trump’s appeal among white voters who have not attended college has been steadily dropping, from a 33 percent lead against his opponent among that demographic in 2016 to 27 percent as of now, according to the latest figures.

“Now that may not seem like a lot,” Enten said. “But given that we’re seeing these double-digit gains among Black voters or among Hispanic voters in some of the polls, the fact that we’re seeing this core group of supporters actually moving away from him… I think that’s a rather interesting development.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump, 78, Brags He’s ‘Not That Close to 80’

‘NO COGNITIVE PROBLEM’
Zachary Folk
Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign town hall meeting in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, U.S. October 20, 2024.

Host John Berman quickly chipped in, suggesting Trump appears to be suffering from a degree of “shrinkage”—a not-so-subtle nod to Republican presidential candidate’s recent tangent at a campaign rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, which saw him ramble on for 15 minutes about the size of golf legend Arnold Palmer’s manhood.

D--- jokes aside, Berman then pressed Enten on why even a 5 percent drop in support among this demographic might make a significant difference in November.

Trump Was in Awe of Arnold Palmer’s Penis in Oval Office

LEGENDARY!
David Gardner
Donald Trump gossiped about Arnold Palmer’s penis seize to guests at the White House.

“Because look at what percentage of the electorate they make up!” Enten said. “Look at this: Non-college white voters make up 40 percent of the electorate. That’s more than college whites at 29 percent, all other groups, voters of color, at 28 percent.”

Enten further stressed the decisive influence of non-college white voters was even more pronounced in the very state where Trump made his bizarre remarks over the weekend, Pennsylvania, as well as other “Blue Wall” states like Wisconsin and Michigan, where this share of the electorate account for over 50 percent of registered voters.

“If you’re seeing movement in the Great Lakes battleground states among non-college whites, that could be a very big development,” Enten concluded.

Will Neal

Will Neal

Freelance Reporter

willneal93

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now

media

‘60 Minutes’ Issues Searing Statement Refuting ‘False’ Trump

AJ McDougall
u.s. news

Arnold Palmer Was ‘Appalled’ by ‘Crude’ Trump, Who Praised the Late Golfer’s Genitals

Sean Craig
politics

Arnold Palmer’s Daughter Reacts to Trump Story About Her Dad’s Manhood

Zachary Folk
u.s. news

Diddy and Two Celebs Accused in Drug Rape of Girl, 13

David Gardner
media

Mike Johnson: Trump’s Praise for Arnold Palmer’s Genitalia Is ‘Fun’

Maurício Alencar