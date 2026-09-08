CNN Data Guru Reveals Brutal Blow for MAGA’s Favorite Dem

MAGA’s favorite Democrat is underwater with his own voters, according to CNN’s data guru.

John Fetterman, 57, has become a black sheep in the Democratic Party during this term, winning over the hearts of MAGA and attacking members of his own party.

But the Pennsylvania senator, who is facing damning claims about his conduct after a Wall Street Journal profile, is also seeing his approval ratings drop like a stone, data analyst Harry Enten has revealed.

The door to his own voters could be closing on Fetterman. Alex Wroblwski/AFP via Getty Images

“Look at this shift,” Enten said on CNN’s News Central on Monday. “Wow. Wow. Wow. OK. Pennsylvania Dems, Fetterman’s net approval. You know, you go back to 2024, it was plus 70 points. Plus 70 points—70 points more of Pennsylvania Democrats approved than disapproved of the job that John Fetterman was doing. By 2025, it was down 91 points in the negative territory at minus 21 points.”

He then jumped up to now. “Look at this: minus 50 points, minus 50 points,” he said. “That is a—get this, if we do our math correctly—a 120-point dropperoo from 2024, just two years ago at plus 70 points, to now minus 50 points. 50 points underwater down there under the Susquehanna River, baby. That’s what we’re talking about right now.

“Pennsylvania Democrats absolutely despise John Fetterman at this point. I don’t think I’ve ever seen this much of a change without a scandal going on.”

Fetterman is coming under fire after The Journal report claimed that he had bailed on a meeting with three paralyzed wheelchair using veterans who had traveled to D.C. from Pennsylvania so he could make an appearance on Fox News.

Questions have been raised as to whether Fetterman would consider switching parties. Tom Williams/Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

It said he got his staff to tell them he feared he had food poisoning, and made them take the meeting in his stead.

The Journal also received leaked texts from his aides revealing that he had refused to go to the funeral of three cops who died close to his York County home after he found out it had a formal dress code and would last for three hours.

The aides said he described it as a “non-starter.”

He suffered a stroke in 2022 and, soon after taking office in the Senate, suffered from depression.

Fetterman’s outspoken support for Israel has led to criticism from other Democratic lawmakers. AFP via Getty Images

When officials from the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia said they wanted to meet with him to discuss their worries about cuts to Medicaid, he dismissed the appointment, telling an aide that their concerns were not his and suggesting that officials “just want free trips to D.C.,” the Journal reported.

He serves on the committees of Homeland Security, Commerce and Agriculture, but missed 11 out of the 12 full Senate hearings held by them last year.

Following Thursday’s release of the piece, Fetterman was furious at the aides involved, calling it “the third hit piece from disgruntled staffers.”

Speaking to CNN, he dismissed it as “Per usual—lies, half-truths, innuendos, smears and anonymous,” adding that it had been “stripped of any context and circumstances.”

“No matter how many smears or stories, I’m proud to continue to deliver for Pennsylvania,” he said.

An X account believed to be his former staffers has threatened to release more information. Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The staffers later went on X and said the claims in the Journal’s report were “just the tip of the iceberg” and promised to release more about Fetterman later.

In conversation with CNN, he also gave an answer about why he failed to meet the injured veterans, saying, “It was my intention to meet with the group.

“Prior to the meeting, I was at home throwing up, so I asked my staff to continue with the meeting, which they did. Hours later, I felt well enough to continue the day as scheduled.”

The Daily Beast has approached Fetterman’s office for comment.