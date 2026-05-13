CNN Data Guru Stunned by Trump’s Unprecedented Crisis: ‘Worst Numbers Ever’

President Donald Trump has achieved another first—this time by recording the worst net approval numbers of all time.

CNN’s data guru, Harry Enten, has laid out just how strongly Americans disapprove of his work on inflation, revealing he has the five worst net approval polls on the matter in presidential history.

“These are the ugliest numbers I have ever seen on inflation, and it’s not just one poll, Johnny Berman, it’s many polls,” Enten said in typically animated fashion. “Just take a look here. Presidents’ net approval on inflation: The five worst polls ever, for any president, they all belong to Donald John Trump, and they have all occurred in the last month.

Harry Enten showed the extent of the problem with Trump and inflation. CNN

“The CNN poll, one of them 48 points below water on the net approval rating. So what we’re talking about here is the worst numbers ever in multiple polls now belong to the president of the United States, Donald Trump. It is a record, simply put, you do not want to have.”

He then confirmed that “Joe Biden’s not… Jimmy Carter’s not in there… All Donald Trump. The five worst ever belonged to this gentleman on this side of the screen. All.”

Enten explained that poll respondents felt that Trump’s policies had made them worse off, not richer, despite his campaign promises in 2024.

“The reason why the inflation numbers are so bad for Donald Trump in terms of net approval rating is because they are blaming Donald Trump for the high inflation,” Enten continued. “I mean, just look at this and compare it to term number one.

The economy has become a bigger deal to voters under Trump. CNN

He introduced another data point, about how many Americans “Say Trump’s effect on the cost of living,” either has increased now in their community, or hurt them during Trump’s first term.

“We’re talking 77 percent of Americans say that Donald Trump has, in fact, increased the cost of living in their community. Promises made by Donald Trump in the minds of the American people are not promises kept by Donald Trump because look back in 2024, did Americans believe that he hurt them when it came to the cost of living in term number one? Just 40 percent of Americans said that.

“We now have nearly double that, saying that in fact, when it comes to the cost of living, Donald Trump’s policies have increased it in their communities.

Vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of the world's oil passes. Stringer/Reuters

“No wonder he has the five worst polls on inflation of all time when it comes to net approval rating because the American people blame the president of the United States for in fact the increase in the cost of living.”

Gas prices are the latest everyday commodity to go through the roof, soaring towards $5 a gallon thanks to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. The narrow shipping channel sees one-fifth of the global oil supply pass through it in peacetime, but has been stangled by Iran since Trump and Israel attacked.

Trump's poll numbers leave a lot to be desired. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Now the numbers look gloomy as the economy shifts to the single biggest concern among voters, Enten said.

“In January, it was just 42 percent. Now look at this: The majority of Americans say the top issue is in fact the economy and the cost of living at 55 percent, and more than that, it’s majorities of those who lean Democratic as well as those who lean Republican. Republicans, Democrats, united on this.”