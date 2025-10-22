CNN Panel Laughs at MAGA Pundit’s Take on Trump’s Popularity

CNN host Abby Phillip fact-checked Scott Jennings live on air, prompting the panel to burst out laughing at the MAGA commentator after he claimed that Trump’s approval rating was on the rise.

During a segment of NewsNight, Phillip and Jennings discussed polling trends ahead of next year’s midterm elections. Phillip cited fresh data showing Democrats holding a narrow national advantage.

“One curious thing, [CNN data guru] Harry Enten pointed this out this morning—in the first part of this year, the generic ballot, Democrats versus Republicans, was basically tied,” Phillip said. “Now, Democrats have an advantage.”

Trump’s overall approval rating has moved only slightly despite the political turbulence surrounding his administration. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

According to the latest Gallup numbers, 48 percent of Americans now identify as Democrats compared to 41 percent who say they are Republicans. That shift marks a reversal from last year’s election period, when GOP identification briefly led.

Phillip then noted that Trump’s overall approval rating had moved only slightly despite the political turbulence surrounding his administration. “Harry also did a report this week showing that Trump’s job approval has actually gone up—” she began, before Jennings interjected to complete the thought.

“By one point,” they both said at once. And whilst not untrue, Phillip laughed as she pointed out the paltry rise. Another guest, one-time long-shot presidential candidate Cornel West, continued to chuckle as Scott ignored the hilarity surrounding his remarks.

Phillip immediately added, “Scott, he’s still deeply underwater. It’s 56 to 42,” referencing a Reuters poll released earlier in the week showing that while Trump’s approval had ticked up slightly, a majority of Americans still disapprove of his performance.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (left) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer are leading Democratic efforts in the shutdown. Nathan Posner/Getty Images

Jennings acknowledged the number but pivoted to Trump’s offer to negotiate with Democrats amid the government shutdown. The federal government has been partially closed since Oct. 1, after the Senate failed to pass a continuing resolution to extend funding past Sept. 30.

“I mean, look, here’s what I think,” Jennings said. “The president said today he’d be happy to meet with the Democrats if they stop holding the government hostage. And my strong belief is that they would wind up negotiating on a number of issues, and they would come to an agreement. The president doesn’t want to negotiate under duress.”