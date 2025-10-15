Trump Chose Photo of Himself for Cover of MAGA Author’s Book

MAGA political commentator Scott Jennings revealed he let Donald Trump choose the photo for the cover of his upcoming book about the president.

Speaking on The Officer Tatum Podcast, Jennings said he allowed the vain 79-year-old to decide what picture should be used on the front of A Revolution of Common Sense, which chronicles the first few months of Trump’s return to office.

Jennings, a regular MAGA contributor on CNN, appeared eager not to risk Trump’s wrath by choosing an image that might be considered unflattering.

Scott Jennings said his book documents roughly the first 100 to 120 days of Donald Trump’s second term. Screengrab/The Officer Tatum Podcast

“I let the president pick the cover, and it is a great photo of him,” the conservative commentator told host Brandon Tatum.

The photo Trump selected shows him exiting the White House flanked by two saluting Marines. Jennings highlighted the “fun fact” that he let Trump make the final decision for the cover while sharing a clip of the interview on X and sucking up to the president one more time to suggest he made a “great call.”

“You’ll get it on November 18th. You’ll have it in time for Christmas. Get one for every relative. If your relative loves Trump, get it. If they don’t, get it as a gag gift. Either way, it’s a good book to get. Put it under the Christmas tree,” said Jennings, going into salesman mode.

The president had a public meltdown over Time magazine’s latest cover of the president, which featured what he described as “maybe the Worst of All Time.”

The photo—an upward-facing shot emphasizing Trump’s chin and neck while the top of his carefully styled hair is obscured by sunlight—accompanied an otherwise glowing story about Trump’s role in brokering a ceasefire deal in Gaza and the release of Israeli hostages.

“They ‘disappeared’ my hair, and then had something floating on top of my head that looked like a floating crown, but an extremely small one,” Trump posted on Truth Social in the middle of the night Tuesday.

“Really weird! I never liked taking pictures from underneath angles, but this is a super bad picture and deserves to be called out. What are they doing, and why?”

The Time magazine cover story details Donald Trump’s “triumph” in brokering the Gaza ceasefire deal. X.com/Time

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who frequently trolls Trump and other MAGA figures online, took particular delight in Trump’s hatred of the photo.