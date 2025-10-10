CNN Host Corners MAGA Panelist on His Trump Hypocrisy

MAGA broadcaster Scott Jennings has been called out for criticizing Democrat Katie Porter disrespecting a reporter, but ignoring the same behavior from Donald Trump.

Speaking on CNN’s NewsNight with Abby Phillip on Thursday, the panel discussed California Democrat Katie Porter’s two media mishaps, which were made public this week.

Phillip slammed Trump loyalist Jennings for criticizing Porter’s behavior but not Trump’s frequent attacks on reporters.

Porter attempted to shut down a CBS News interview, made public on Monday, when she did not like the line of questioning on whether her support for Democrats’ congressional redistricting measure may alienate Republican voters.

Porter claimed the interview was “unnecessarily argumentative.” She attempted to remove her microphone, saying, “I don’t want to keep doing this… Not like this, I’m not. Not with seven follow-ups to every single question you ask.”

After watching the interview, it’s clear---Katie Porter doesn’t have the temperament to be Governor. As a candidate, I welcome the hard questions---the next governor must be accessible and transparent.



An unearthed video from July 2021 was also made public this week, showed Porter shouting at an aide, “Get out of my f---ing shot!” while she was recording an interview.

On CNN, Conservative Jennings remarked, “Californians, are you really going to look at that face in your television screens for the next four years and tolerate this behavior? Do better. You’ve got millions upon millions of people.”

Host Phillip called out Jennings, a Trump loyalist, for condemning Porter’s reaction to a journalist asking questions she didn’t like, but not the president’s regular insults towards members of the media.

“Are you comfortable with that treatment of reporters from Trump but not from Katie Porter?” Phillip asked.

“I don’t care what Katie Porter does to reporters,” Jennings replied. “I thought it was legitimate questions and any legitimate candidate for governor, especially in a state that size, ought to have a better answer.”

On CNN, podcast host Tara Palmeri pointed out that Trump “attacks reporters every single day.” Phillip pointed out that the president had told her, “You ask stupid questions.” “I’ve been there,” Phillip said. “I didn’t take it personally, that’s Trump.”

MAGA backlash to Porter’s CBS interview was brutal. Meghan McCain posted on X, “What a mean, spoiled brat Katie Porter is to a journalist asking a very normal/straight forward question. The rumors in DC were always she’s an absolute nightmare—and as usual, people always reveal themselves.”

Former White House press secretary for Trump Sean Spicer posted, “I think the DNC should do some anger management classes for Democrats.” Crypto king Cameron Winklevoss said, “Katie Porter crashes out after being asked simple follow-up questions. How fragile.”

Conservative commentator Glenn Beck claimed on X, “I don’t know who should be more embarrassed: Katie Porter for proving in her CBS interview that she can’t answer a BASIC question without exploding or Californians for ranking her as THE FRONTRUNNER in the race for governor.”

Radio host Clay Travis said, “Democrats are so used to media being their propagandists that they totally lose it when asked basic questions,” before sharing the Porter CBS footage.

There were also Democrats calling out Porter. Betty Yee, also running for governor in California next year, said, “After watching the interview it’s clear-Katie Porter doesn’t have the temperament to be governor. No place for temper tantrums. No place for dodging the public’s right to know.”

California State Assembly Speaker Antonio Villarigosa said, “We need a leader who will solve hard problems and answer simple questions.”