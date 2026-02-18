CNN Host Skewers MAGA Guest After On-Air Meltdown

CNN’s Abby Phillip cut one of her MAGA-friendly guests down to size on Tuesday night after an outburst during their panel discussion.

Following a heated conversation on Tuesday night’s episode of NewsNight with Abby Phillip, which featured clashes between panellists on the subject of ICE’s tactics in Minneapolis, Phillip asked Canadian businessman Kevin O’Leary if he had a quick last word before they ended the show.

“Oh, wow. My last word is: You’re all nuts,” the former Shark Tank star said.

The Canadian businessman is a keen supporter of Donald Trump. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

“We gotta keep it together here. There’s a way to talk about these things. If you don’t have anything to say, just say that and I won’t come to you next time,” Phillip fired back.

As O’Leary continued to argue with CNN’s Ana Navarro while Phillip attempted to throw to the ad break, the host interrupted herself in order to tell him to stop talking.

“Excuse me, excuse me... stop, Kevin, stop,” Phillip said, as O’Leary finally quieted down.

O’Leary, who recently starred opposite Timothée Chalamet as an immoral business mogul in Marty Supreme, is a frequent guest on Newsnight, often defending the Trump administration and clashing with other guests.

Last year, a fellow panelist yelled at O’Leary after he touched her during a debate. “You don’t have to touch me!” Angela Rye exclaimed, prompting O’Leary to respond that he “did that nicely.”

Kevin O’Leary, posing with Gwyneth Paltrow and Timothée Chalamet at the “Marty Supreme” premiere, said of his role in the film: “They said that they wanted someone the audience would dislike immediately, and that was me.” John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images

“I don’t want you to touch me,” Rye fired back, to which O’Leary said, “I won’t ever do it again.”

He has become known for bizarre tirades, including one in which he branded The Late Show host Stephen Colbert “dumb” and “a moron” and argued that he was responsible for his own show’s cancellation.

“Only a moron would tell the president to f-off before he gets his check,” O’Leary said about Colbert’s monologue in which he told President Donald Trump to, “Go f--- yourself.”

During another appearance on Newsnight, O’Leary ruffled feathers by suggesting that victims of convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein just want to “get on” with their lives.

“If any of you cared about the victims, you wouldn’t drag these women who are in childbearing years now, some of them now having children, back into the limelight, back into the same story, to expose them again to this hideous outcome,” O’Leary argued last July. “These guys, they don’t want you to help them anymore.”

When asked if his assessment was based on conversations with Epstein’s victims, many of whom have repeatedly visited Capitol Hill in an attempt to seek justice, O’Leary admitted that he had not spoken to any.

O’Leary has often been slammed by his fellow Canadians over his support for Donald Trump, particularly the president’s interest in somehow annexing Canada, a move which O’Leary has claimed—without evidence—has significant support among his compatriots.

Most recently, he found himself the target of actor Mark Ruffalo’s ire after O’Leary told Gen-Z superstar Billie Eilish to “shut your mouth“ and “entertain” rather than speak about politics.

“Kevin O’Leary why don’t you STFU,” Ruffalo wrote on Threads.

“It’s hilarious. You will go on any show and talk s--t about any number of things and smugly expect us to listen to you, but you will dig into a real artist that dwarfs anything you dream of doing for actually saying something that resonates with 100’s of millions of people the world over.”