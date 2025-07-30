MAGA ‘Shark Tank’ Star Slammed Over His Take on ‘Childbearing’ Epstein Victims

MAGA businessman Kevin O’Leary got into a heated exchange during a CNN panel after suggesting that the victims of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell just want to “get on” with their lives.

The Shark Tank star was on a roundtable discussing the saga surrounding the convicted sex offenders, with NewsNight host Abby Phillip asking him why President Donald Trump has not ruled out pardoning Maxwell, who is serving 20 years in jail for helping Epstein abuse children for years.

“If any of you cared about the victims, you wouldn’t drag these women who are in childbearing years now, some of them now having children, back into the limelight, back into the same story, to expose them again to this hideous outcome,” O’Leary said Tuesday. “These guys, they don’t want you to help them anymore.”

Ghislaine Maxwell is serving 20 years in jail for sex trafficking offenses related to Jeffrey Epstein. Paul Zimmerman/WPaul Zimmerman/WireImage)

Former MSNBC host Tiffany Cross asked O’Leary: “How do you know that? What are you basing that on? You’ve spoken to the victims who said that they don’t want justice?”

O’Leary then admitted that he “has spoken to no one” but is just being “pragmatic” regarding what he believes the hundreds of Epstein and Maxwell victims want.

“Don’t you think if it was you, you’d rather get on with your life?” O’Leary asked Cross, to which she replied, “No, if it were me, I would want justice pursued.”

The ongoing furor surrounding Epstein, a convicted pedophile who died in custody in 2019, continues to cause headaches for Trump and his team after backtracking on a vow to release all the files related to the disgraced billionaire and denying the existence of a so-called “client list” implicating powerful figures.

Department of Justice lawyers, including one who previously represented Trump, met with Maxwell over two days amid growing pressure to release more details about Epstein’s crimes to appease the increasingly restless MAGA base.

Maxwell, who is currently appealing her conviction at the Supreme Court, is demanding immunity before testifying before Congress after being subpoenaed by the House Oversight Committee.

President Donald Trump said he fell out Jeffrey Epstein years ago after he "stole" young women who worked at his Mar-a-Lago resort. Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Trump has kept open the possibility of pardoning Maxwell in an apparent bid to convince her to reveal more information about Epstein’s crimes. The president has been keen to inform reporters that he is “allowed” to do so.

Elsewhere during the CNN roundtable, Nayyera Haq, a former senior adviser at the State Department under the Obama administration, argued that Trump himself is responsible for the renewed spotlight on Epstein and Maxwell.

“The reason this story exists is because he repeated it through the Biden administration, through his early years, to the point where his Attorney General [Pam Bondi] said that she’s going to look at the papers on her desk, they’re there right now, she has hundreds of hours of video to release,” Haq said.