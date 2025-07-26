Revelations could be near at hand in the Jeffrey Epstein saga as Ghislaine Maxwell has been granted limited immunity to speak freely in her meetings with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche.

Blanche traveled to the Tallahassee, Florida, prison where the convicted accomplice of late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is serving a 20-year sentence, for a nine-hour interview over two days. ABC News first reported on the limited immunity, meaning Maxwell can disclose information without criminally implicating herself.

“She answered questions about everybody,” attorney David Oscar Markus told reporters on Friday evening. The meetings were reportedly initiated by Maxwell herself.

According to Markus, Maxwell was asked for information on roughly 100 different individuals and she “didn’t hold anything back.”

“This was a thorough, comprehensive interview by the deputy attorney general,” Markus continued. “No person and no topic were off-limits. We are very grateful.”

“The truth will come out,” he added.

David Oscar Markus, an attorney for Ghislaine Maxwell, speaks with the media as he leaves the meeting his client had with DOJ officials on July 24, 2025. Colin Hackley/REUTERS

Maxwell is currently appealing her 2021 conviction for sex-trafficking crimes. The Department of Justice has recommended that she not be granted an appeal.

Experts have previously suggested that Maxwell is currently cooperating with authorities to identify Epstein’s high-profile associates in exchange for sentencing leniency. Markus indicated that he hopes President Donald Trump exercises his power of pardon “in the right and just way.”

Trump is currently facing significant pressure over the declassification of records relating to Epstein and his associates.

The latest flare-up came after the DOJ delivered its review of the Epstein case earlier this month, saying no further information would be made public. The conclusion infuriated Trump supporters, who believe the president is involved in a cover-up.

Donald Trump, his future wife Melania Knauss, Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell at the Mar-a-Lago club in February 2000. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

Despite the president’s efforts to silence controversy around the case, stories have continued to emerge about his close friendship with Epstein. The Wall Street Journal recently reported that Attorney General Pam Bondi told Trump his name was in the Epstein files in May. The White House has described the claim as “fake news.”

Speaking to reporters from Scotland on Friday evening, Trump once again denied being informed about his inclusion in the Epstein files. He also said that he has no plans to pardon Maxwell in light of her new testimony, or at least that he has not thought about it, although he reminded CNN earlier in the day that he is “allowed to do it.”

Today, I met with Ghislaine Maxwell, and I will continue my interview of her tomorrow. The Department of Justice will share additional information about what we learned at the appropriate time. — Todd Blanche (@DAGToddBlanche) July 24, 2025