Trump and Bondi Have 100,000 Pages of Epstein Documents

A bombshell report has revealed that there are at least 100,000 pages of documents in the Jeffrey Epstein files.

The shocking scale of the files will increase pressure on the White House to release more evidence as President Donald Trump comes under fire from his own supporters.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi has only released 900 pages of evidence, which is less than 1 percent of the total number of pages in her possession. Many of the declassified documents, which were released in March, were already publicly available.

Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel ordered hundreds of FBI personnel to be diverted from their regular duties to go through the files, according to The New York Times. For months, they worked around the clock on at least four exhaustive reviews of the documents, underlining the extent of the panic behind the scenes.

Donald Trump is known to have long been friends with the disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

The New York Times reports that hundreds of government officials were instructed to review the documents specifically for references to Trump and record them in a database.

The employees were tasked with recording references to Trump and other celebrities, including Prince Andrew and former President Bill Clinton, in a Microsoft SharePoint collaborative file, raising questions about the project’s digital security.

On Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal reported that U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi alerted Trump that he was mentioned in the files. Being mentioned in the files does not mean there is any incriminating evidence.

Both the left and the right have pilloried Pam Bondi after her promises to release the Epstein files came up empty. Alex Wong/Getty Images

The chaotic search, which was underway from February to April, was described to the Times as “rushed” by document reviewers, indicating the intense pressure Trump was under to fulfill his promise and clear his name.

Although Pam Bondi alluded to an upcoming release of bombshell Epstein files in February, the U.S. Department of Justice and the FBI released a July 6 memo stating otherwise.

In the memo, the DOJ and FBI claimed that the unreleased documents must remain sealed to protect victims. They said that they do not implicate anyone who has not already been charged. The memo further declared that Epstein had died by suicide and that the disgraced financier had no “client list.”

Since the Epstein fallout, the Trump administration has been on a campaign of distraction, releasing deepfake memes, making random promises to improve the state of American soft drinks, and pursuing former President Barack Obama. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Reports that three minutes were missing from security footage of Epstein’s suicide have fueled suspicions about his death and furthered distrust of the Trump administration’s reports on Epstein.

MAGA conspiracy ringleaders have claimed that the decision not to release any further documents is part of a massive cover-up to protect Trump, who was known to have been a longtime friend of Epstein. Just last Thursday, the Wall Street Journal reported that Trump sent a lewd drawing of a naked woman to the convicted sex trafficker on Epstein’s birthday.

Bondi and Patel have also been locked in an internal struggle as the Trump administration desperately seeks a scapegoat. On Feb. 27, Bondi accused Patel of withholding thousands of documents against her orders.