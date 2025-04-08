CNN Host: Trump’s Military Parade Sounds Exactly Like Putin

President Donald Trump’s anticipated military parade is a page straight out of Putin’s playbook, at least in the eyes of Erin Burnett.

On a segment of OutFront Monday night, the CNN anchor likened Trump’s military parade plans to the type of “celebration” typically seen in countries like China, Russia, and North Korea. She also urged viewers to particularly heed the similarities between the president and Putin.

“Trump is busy, said to be planning his own military parade, a pricey one … would fall on his birthday, June 14th, as well as the army’s 250th anniversary and a U.S. flag day,” Burnett said. “Apparently, we understand, it would include soldiers, armored vehicles, tactical vehicles and more. A celebration that is much more familiar in settings outside the United States, whether that be China, Russia or North Korea—put on by some of the strong men that Trump has said that he admires.”

ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. President Donald Trump gestures while speaking during an executive order signing event in the Oval Office of the White House on March 31, 2025 in Washington, DC. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

“When Putin, his own state media, will put out statements about seemingly unimportant things that he cares about, like how many goals he scored in a hockey game…If that sounds familiar in the context of this weekend, maybe it should,” Burnett continued, citing an incident in which the president touted his golf achievements even as global markets continued their tariff-induced downward spiral.

Citing a source in the capital, the Washington City Paper first reported Sunday that Trump was planning to host a lavish military parade on his birthday, which would also commemorate the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army.

The parade will reportedly stretch for around four miles, from the Pentagon in Arlington County, Virginia all the way to the White House in Washington D.C.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said Monday that she wasn’t sure if the march had been “characterized as a military parade” but that either Homeland Security or the White House had reached out to the “special events task force,” according to Fox News.

“I would say it’s at its early stages,” Bowser added.

The White House told Fox that “no military parade has been scheduled” but did not explicitly clarify that there would not be one.

Trump previously pushed for a military parade during his first term, but ultimately scrapped his plans after costs were estimated to reach $92 million, according to the Associated Press. It was anticipated to include fighter jets, tanks, and other military planes.