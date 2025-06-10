CNN National Correspondent Jason Carroll became part of the news himself after being detained by police live on air during the Los Angeles immigration protests.

However mystery remains around two security officers for the CNN reporter who the network said were arrested by LAPD.

Carroll was reporting on Monday night as part of Laura Coates Live. After he finished reporting, Coates quickly crossed back to Carroll who was talking to LAPD officers.

“I am being detained,” Carroll stated. “I’m being detained, Laura.” He asked the police “I’m not being arrested, correct, officers?”

Carroll later told the network said he had identified himself as a journalist from CNN.

CNN reporter Jason Carroll on being detained by LAPD. sup/CNN screen grab

“I turned around, I put my, I had my hands behind my back,” Carroll said of being detained.

“They did not put me in zip ties, but they did grab both my hands as I was escorted over to the side, they said, ‘You are being detained while we lead you out of this area, you are not allowed to be in this area’.”

The seasoned reporter said he was surprised at the police action.

“You take a lot of risks as press. This is low on that sort of scale of risks. But it is it is something that I wasn‘t expecting simply because we‘ve been out here all day. We have covered any number of protests, and normally the officers... realize that the press is there doing a job, so to speak.

L.A. police firing non-lethal projectiles during clashes with protesters at the weekend. Jim Vondruska/Getty Images

“It did not last long,” Carroll said of being detained. “Felt a lot, a little longer than what it was.”

CNN later reported that two members of Jason Carroll’s security team had been arrested in the incident, but provided no more details.

LAPD told The Daily Beast “at this time it is a fluid situation and we do not have information to provide.”

CNN have been approached for comment.