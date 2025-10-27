Scott Jennings in Talks to Make Jump to Network Getting Trumpy Makeover

CNN’s MAGA panelist Scott Jennings is reportedly flirting with a move to CBS News, where new editor-in-chief Bari Weiss has set out to rebrand the network with a Trumpworld sheen.

Weiss’ vision for her CBS News makeover started to take form last week after Status reported that she had approached Fox News host Bret Baier about becoming CBS Evening News anchor chair.

Now, Semafor reports that Weiss, 41, spoke with Jennings, 48, at CBS’ New York headquarters this week. The news comes as longtime CBS Evening News co-host John Dickerson on Monday announced his exit from the network at year’s end.

Dickerson, 57, is the CBS’ first high-profile departure since its parent company Paramount merged with David Ellison’s Skydance in August. The Trump-friendly billionaire quickly installed Weiss, a conservative political commentator, as the head of CBS News.

Jennings, a onetime George W. Bush administration staffer, has gained prominence as a CNN contributor for touting Trump’s agenda and sparring with Democrats nightly as the network’s resident MAGA defender.

The Daily Beast understands that Jennings is not a full-time CNN employee and is not restricted from meeting with anyone.

A CNN spokesperson declined to comment. The Daily Beast has reached out to CBS News for comment.

In recent weeks, Jennings has called Trump’s AI video of himself bombing “No Kings” protesters with feces “kind of funny,” praised Trump’s declaration of “hate” at Charlie Kirk’s funeral, and defended masked ICE agents.

Scott Jennings' upcoming book documents roughly the first 100 to 120 days of Donald Trump’s second term. Screengrab/The Officer Tatum Podcast

He also revealed that he let Trump choose the photo for the cover of his upcoming book about the president, A Revolution of Common Sense.

While Jennings has yet to address his reported meeting with Weiss, her other rumored MAGAworld poaching prospect played down reports that he was mulling a move to CBS on Monday.

Baier, whose current contract with Fox runs through 2028, told Meghan McCain, “I don’t know where everything’s going. I’m signed onto Fox, very happy at Fox, and we’ll see what happens at the end of that.”

Weiss, a former New York Times opinion writer who founded the political site The Free Press, has made it clear she wants to make CBS more like Trump’s favorite news channel, Fox. CBS staffers are still adjusting to Weiss and tensions remain high as expected layoffs loom, Semafor reports.