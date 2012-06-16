CO Wildfire Destroys 181 Homes

The most destructive wildfire in Colorado history has blazed through the state since June 9, burning 85 square miles of land and leaving 181 homes destroyed as of Saturday. The fire was sparked by lightning and required more than 1,500 personnel to help contain it one week later. Though the area is expected to remain hot and dry for days to come, firefighters have been able to contain the blaze at a critical point against further growth. So far 1,187 of the 3,000 evacuation notices sent out since the fire began have been lifted. Fire officials estimate the cost of the wildfire’s damage to be $9.1 million. “We’re going to continue to work to make our forests more resilient,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack while meeting with fire managers in Ft. Collins Saturday. “We’re going to continue to ensure that adequate resources are provided for fighting fires, and we are going to continue to make sure that we encourage appropriate stewardship of our forests.”
