Colbert Cancels ‘Late Show’ This Week After Medical Emergency

Stephen Colbert has canceled The Late Show this week following a medical emergency.

“Sorry to say that I have to cancel our shows this week,” Colbert wrote in a Threads post on Monday. “I’m sure you’re thinking, ‘Turkey overdose, Steve? Gravy boat capsize?’ Actually, I’m recovering from surgery for a ruptured appendix.”

This week’s guests would have included Barbra Streisand (who was set to take the “Colbert Questionert” on Thursday after her appearance promoting her bombshell memoir earlier this month), as well as Jennifer Garner, Baz Luhrmann, Patrick Stewart, and Kelsey Grammer. Colbert’s post did not indicate whether those interviews have been rescheduled, and if so, when they will now air.

“I’m grateful to my doctors for their care and to Evie and the kids for putting up with me,” Colbert’s Thread post concluded. “Going forward, all emails to my appendix will be handled by my pancreas.”