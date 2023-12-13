Ever since Tucker Carlson was fired from Fox News in April, he’s made a series of seemingly failed attempts to get the spotlight pointed back in his direction with minimum-effort projects like Tucker on Twitter.

Over the weekend, however, we learned that Tucker is planning to launch his very own streaming network that will come with a price tag of $9 per month for subscribers. On Tuesday, Stephen Colbert had a field day sharing the news about the “former Fox News anchor and Orville Redenbigot.”

“You may remember that Tucker got fired from Fox News for somehow being too racist,” Colbert said. “So he started a show over on Twitter, but now he’s got an even worse idea. Because yesterday he announced he is launching his own streaming service called Tucker Carlson Network for $9 a month.”

To The Late Show host, that fee “seems kind of steep.” Fortunately, he knows of a simple hack that will cost you absolutely nothing: “For zero dollars a month, you can never watch Tucker Carlson again,” Colbert explained.

For those who want to watch, Colbert added, some of the promised content includes “interviews with people like Kid Rock, Martin Shkreli, Alex Jones, and RFK Jr.—collectively known as ‘Mount Douchemore.’”

But his shading didn’t end there. Colbert went so far as to actually make a commercial for Carlson’s new network, which the host renamed “Tuckflix.” One of its selling points? That “it has Tucker Carlson in every single show.”

Among the content you might find on Tuckflix, according to Colbert, is a stellar lineup of series like Skewed Claims (a play on Squid Games), the testicle tanning-themed Orange is the New Sack, and Is He Cake? A sound byte from Carlson at the end promises that “it’s hard to watch,” which sounds like a great candidate for the official slogan.