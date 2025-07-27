Coldplay Kiss Cam Cheating Scandal Inspires Viral Novella
Considering how much of the internet’s attention has been taken up by the Coldplay concert kiss cam scandal‚ it’s probably not shocking that it would inspire countless memes and clever trolling. What is surprising is that an entire novella inspired by the Astronomer drama, Caught on the Jumbotron, has already been written, uploaded to online reading app Galatea, and read more than 15,000 times in less than 24 hours. According to Us Weekly, a summary of the novella reads, “When Ellie discovers her husband—tech CEO Derek Brighton—locked in a scandalous embrace with his head of HR live on the Jumbotron at a Goldray concert, her world implodes.” It continues, ”Heartbroken, Ellie walks away from the betrayal—and straight into the spotlight. Enter Leo Voss, the undeniably sexy, tattooed lead singer of Goldray,” which means that not only is it inspired by the viral drama, but it’s also loosely fictionalized real person fiction involving Gwyneth Paltrow’s ex, Coldplay’s very own Chris Martin. Given that Martin is reportedly newly single following his recent split from Dakota Johnson after nearly eight years together, who says life can’t imitate art (that is already imitating life).